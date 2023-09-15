(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said it’s investigating a shooting near the Old Sacramento Waterfront that left a minor injured on Thursday.

After 11 p.m., police said officers responded to a report of a male being shot in the 1200 block of Front Street. When officers arrived, they located a minor with at least one, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital after officers and fire personnel rendered medical aid.

During an investigation, police said officers discovered a call where sounds of a shooting were heard in the K Street tunnel was related to the incident.

According to police, officers who were at the scene arrested a man who allegedly discarded a firearm prior to being approached by officers.

The man wasn’t involved in the shooting but was arrested and booked on firearm-related charges.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing, as no arrest has been made.