SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts.

Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday.

The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali Shriners club in Sacramento.

According to a GoFundMe raising money for their replacement, the go=karts appear in parades in the Sacramento area to “promote awareness for the children of Shriner’s Hospital.”

Police said the go-karts have numbers on the floorboards and that the missing go-karts are numbered 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10 and 11.