SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Ten children and one teacher from Ethel Phillips Elementary School have been transported to the hospital with minor complaints after reports of a “chemically” smell were made by staff and students on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Fire Department is at the school, located at 2930 21st Avenue, along with a hazmat team to identify the possible source of the odor.

This is a developing story.