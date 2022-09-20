SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 10-year-old boy from Sacramento is being celebrated by local law enforcement for his assistance in saving his little brother’s life, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

According to police, the boy translated questions from the Sacramento Fire Department to his parents as live-saving measures were performed on his 1-year-old brother.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The police department said they later found out it was the 10-year-olds birthday and came back to give him a present and let him check out one of their patrol vehicles.

“We just had to come back and show this hero how much we appreciated his help and wish him a happy birthday,” the police department wrote in a social media post.