Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the nature of the charges against the protesters.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several academic workers from the University of California were issued citations while protesting in downtown Sacramento on Monday.

The workers were cited while participating in a sit-in at a building on K St. in downtown Sacramento that houses offices and programs from the University of California.

The workers have been on strike for several days seeking a number of benefits, including transit benefits, childcare reimbursements and accessibility improvements.UC Davis to move graduation ceremonies to Golden 1 Center

According to a news release from the Student Researchers United-Law, over 2,000 workers were participating in a march and rally throughout downtown Sacramento. A simultaneous sit-in was also staged at the UC Office of the President in Oakland.

The news release also stated that hundreds of UC academic workers also protested outside UC Regent and United Talent Agency CEO Jay Sures’s Los Angeles mansion, as well as outside UC Irvine donor Henry Samueli’s home in Corona Del Mar.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed with FOX40 News that 17 people were cited for trespassing during the demonstration in the downtown Sacramento building.