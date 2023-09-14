(FOX40.COM) — A single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a tree has left an 18-year-old dead in Sacramento, according to California Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, officers responded to a solo motorcycle crash on south Watt Avenue, south of Reith Court. The crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m.

An investigation led authorities to believe that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control of the bike.

In response, the rider veered to the left, which caused the motorcycle to collide with a tree within the landscaped island between the northbound and southbound lanes.

Medical personnel declared the rider dead at the scene, officials said.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.