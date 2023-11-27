(FOX40.COM) — A 2-year-old boy who was found on the floor of his grandparents’ house not breathing and unconscious beat the odds of surviving and reunited with those who helped save his life.

“I’ve been in the fire service for over 20 years and this was one of those calls that you just don’t ever forget,” said Sacramento Metro Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Aldrich.

In April, the child known as Kai was reportedly playing with his uncle at his grandparents’ house when he hit his head. He suffered a brain bleed and a cracked skull.

Upon arrival to the scene Aldrich, who was a captain at the time, was one of the responders to perform chest compressions and battled to get Khai’s heart beating. The child was later transported to UC Davis Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit where he was intubated.

There, he had trouble breathing and his kidneys were in flux.

Khais family worried that he wouldn’t make it out alive.

“It was snowballing like that for a week,” said Khai’s mother, Ni Ton. “And then he was able to pull through.”

After a week in a coma Khai opened his eyes, said his parents’ names, and shortly after was back to his normal self. His family said they’re thankful to have him back, and grateful for the first responders that saved his life. Since being in the coma Khai became a big brother to a 4-month-old boy.

On Monday Khai paid a visit to the first responders who helped save his life. He walked into their firehouse, admired the fire trucks, and leaped into the arms of the first responders who revived him.

“Letting them see that he’s okay – I think is just so special,” Ton said.

The first responders said that seeing Khai alive is why they do what they do.