(FOX40.COM) — An area code could hold significant meaning for residents in their respective cities.

Sacramentans will get the chance to celebrate the pride of their city on Saturday for “916 Day,” aptly falling on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The first “916 Day” was acknowledged in 2018 as a citywide event after years of unofficial events such as concerts and food gatherings.

The Sacramento City Council officially made Sept. 16 as “916 Day” in 2022 to encourage residents to show love for their city.

Here are a couple of different events where you can celebrate the official Sacramento holiday.

Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment cleanups

The city of Sacramento’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment (YPCE) will host a series of park cleanup events on Friday and Saturday.

YPCE is hosting eight events at multiple Sacramento parks and are looking for volunteers at the following cleanups on Friday and Saturday:

•Blackbird Park; 3765 Hovnanian Drive; Friday

•Oki Park; 2715 Wisseman Drive; Friday

•Five Star Park, 307 Doolittle Street; Saturday

•Gardenland Park, 201 Bowman Avenue; Saturday

•Valley Hi Park, 8185 Center Parkway; Saturday

•Woodbine Park, 2430 52nd Avenue

•Zapata Park, 905 E Street

916 Night Market

The 916 Night Market, an outdoor Latin dance and music event, will take place at Cesar Chavez Plaza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The event is free and will include local vendors and family-friendly entertainment.

916 Day on the K

Another free all-ages event that will occur on 11th Street between J, K, and L streets from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature live music, food, local vendors and anything related to local Sacramento culture.

916 Night at Sacramento River Cats game

The Sacramento River Cats’ home game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be 916 Night, which will include limited-release merchandise and the last postgame fireworks show of the season.

It’ll also serve as the River Cats’ final Saturday game of the season.

Admission starts at $18 for the lawn seats with starts ranging from $31 to $57 in the stands. The first pitch is at 6:37 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m.