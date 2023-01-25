(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California.

— Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding

The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19.

Starting on Feb. 24 and lasting through March 19, cookies can be bought in person at booths at local businesses throughout Central California. Click here to find what businesses the Girl Scouts will be along with the dates and times that they will be there.

Beginning on Feb 17 and lasting through March 19, cookies can also be bought online and shipped to your address.

This year, the Girl Scouts are offering a Raspberry Rally cookie as an online exclusive. All other cookies like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Do-Si-Dos which are more commonly known as Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils will be sold both online and in person at booths.

According to the Girl Scouts, all proceeds from buying cookies “help fund life-changing, youth-led programs, experiences, and learning all year long in our region.”

They also remind buyers that the cookie program “teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking and confident decision-making.”