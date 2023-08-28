(FOX40.COM) — Over 46,000 people from across the country and around the world made their way to Sacramento for Sol Blume on Aug. 19 and 20, according to a press release from festival organizers.

The attendance total is the largest amount of visitors for Sol Blume, which took place at Discovery Park for the second consecutive year. The festival was first held in 2018 at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

According to festival organizers, attendees for this year’s festival were from 48 states in the U.S. and 15 countries including Canada, England, Germany, China, France, New Zealand and Japan.

“With a continued emphasis on positivity, diversity and inclusivity, Sol Blume, this year’s festival once again brought together local residents and travelers alike to gather and enjoy incredible music performances featuring more than 40 of today’s most sought-after R&B, soul, and hip-hop acts — many of whom were performing in Sacramento for the first time ever,” the release reads.

Headliners for this year’s Sol Blume festival were Brent Faiyaz and Oakland native Kehlani. Additional performers included Teyana Taylor, Isaiah Rashad, Ella Mai, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, and Chloe.

P-Lo, Thuy, LaRussell, Noodles, Zyah Belle and Marc E. Bassy were some of the other performing artists with Northern California ties.

When Sol Blume was originally held at Cesar Chavez Park. The festival didn’t take in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival returned in 2022 with its move to Discovery Park to allow more people to attend.

The 2023 two-day festival was supposed to happen in April but was moved to August due to flooding at Discovery Park following the severe storms Sacramento endured in January.

Festival organizers also opened a pop-up shop at Downtown Commons near the Golden 1 Center.

The pop-up shop was opened for a week and sold exclusive festival merchandise including t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, hats, rugs, and tote bags.