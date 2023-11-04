(FOX40.COM) — The 30th annual Run to Feed the Hungry is being held on Thanksgiving, as it is every year.

The race is put on by the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, a local nonprofit which helps those in need move “toward self-sufficiency and financial independence.”

The cost to register for adults is currently $40 and that will increase to $45 on Nov. 17 and then increase again on race day to $48.

Both the 5K and 10K races will begin on J Street near the Sacramento State entrance and run through East Sacramento.

The top three male and female finishers will receive a plaque and prize money: $300 for 1st, $200 for 2nd and $100 for 3rd.

Participants can park for free on or near campus. Organizers also suggest biking to the race “For quick arrival and departure.”

The 10 race will start at 8:15 a.m. and the 5k race will start at 9 a.m.