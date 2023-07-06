(KTXL) — A large sideshow allegedly involving over 400 cars was shut down in a law enforcement team-up on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

In a social media post, the Sacramento Police Department said that it worked with the Elk Grove Police Department and California Highway Patrol to take “enforcement action” on the large sideshow that traveled through the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County.

Out of the 400 cars that were involved, 13 cars were towed, 12 citations were distributed, and two people are in custody after leading law enforcement on pursuits, according to the post.

Images taken by the agency show a red truck and a white Mercedes-Benz being towed next to a Mustang and an Infiniti that appear to be getting pulled over by police.

“The Sacramento Police Department will continue to work with our regional law enforcement partners to conduct maximum enforcement at these illegal events,” said Sac PD.

The department also used this sideshow as a reminder that these events can result in cars being impounded, and drivers can be penalized by having their licenses suspended.