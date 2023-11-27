(FOX40.COM) — Runners of all levels will be participating in the 40th annual California International Marathon, commonly referred to as CIM, on Sunday.

Thousands of people are expected to make the trek from Folsom Lake to the State Capitol Building in downtown Sacramento.

California International Marathon map

On Friday and Saturday, the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center will host an expo featuring interactive exhibits, live entertainment, expert speaker panels, official CIM merchandise and product trials.

On Saturday, runners can also participate in a 2-mile “shakeout run,” a pre-marathon ritual meant to loosen up the body.

In 1983, the race’s inaugural year, Martti Killholma, of Finland, finished first with a time of 2:13:35.

Last year the race was won by Futsum Zienasellassie, of Flagstaff, AZ, who finished in 2:11:01.