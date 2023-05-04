(KTXL) — Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is going on tour and is stopping at the Golden 1 Center later this year.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is performing at the Downtown Sacramento venue on Monday, Sept. 4 for “The Final Lap Tour.”

According to a press release, Busta Rhymes will join as a special guest across all Northern American and European dates with singer Jeremih as a supporting act for all North American shows. More special guests are expected to be announced, the release said.

The tour is occurring 20 years after his multi-platinum debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” was released.

Jackson is expected to perform some of his hit songs along with select tracks that have been performed live in decades.

Sacramento is one of four California shows on the North American leg. Jackson is also performing in Los Angeles (Aug. 30), Chula Vista (Aug. 31) and Mountain View (Sept. 2).

Tickets for the Sacramento concert go on sale to the public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Fans can register through Sunday, May 7 for the verified fan presale, but registration does not guarantee tickets, as organizers expect tickets to be in demand.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code can purchase tickets in the verified fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10.

The rapper and actor has been a regular in Sacramento in the past year, attending Kings games at the Golden 1 Center. Jackson has a multi-year partnership with the team.

Along with attending some regular season home games, Jackson was in the crowd for Games 1 and 2 at the Golden 1 Center during the team’s first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.