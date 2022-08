SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 51-foot yacht was stolen from the Sacramento River Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police told FOX40 that officers received a report around 9:30 a.m. of a boat stolen from the River View Marina on Garden Highway.

According to police, the boat was later found unoccupied near the marina at Miller Regional Park. That boat was released to the owner and no arrest has been made.