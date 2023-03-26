(KTXL) — Sacramento Police announced 62 guns and over 52 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine were seized following a narcotics and firearm investigation throughout March.

According to the police department, officers seized 51 pounds of methamphetamine and made three arrests following a traffic stop near Highway 99 and Mack Road in South Sacramento on March 18.

•Video Above: Stockton sideshow crackdown results in 7 arrests, 10 towed vehicles

Police said officers arrest 46-year-old Darvel Dailey, 43-year-old Lakiva Devore and 54-year-old Jeanette Flores on the suspicion for conspiracy to transport methamphetamine.

On March 23, police said officers served a search a warrant at multiple locations in the Sacramento area in relation to the traffic stop.

While serving the search warrants, officers seized 62 guns and an additional 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine. Officers arrested 54-year-old Raymond Shermer on charges related to firearms, police said.

Photos courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

Here are the locations where the warrants were served, according to police:

•3700 block of 2nd Avenue

•9500 block Achates Circle

•6300 block of Stockton Boulevard

•2400 block of 3rd Street

According to police, some of the guns confiscated were “ghost guns,” assault weapons, and fully-automatic firearms.

Along with units within the Sacramento Police Department, the department said the FBI, ATF, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado County Sherriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.