(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police said they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man near Cal Expo on Sunday.

According to police, the stabbing took place just after 3:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of Exposition Boulevard.

Officers said they found a man suffering from a stab wound upon their arrival. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, according to Sacramento Police, is a 63-year-old man who was eventually arrested on assault-related charges.