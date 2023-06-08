(KTXL) — Seven people were shot Wednesday night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Grand Avenue.

According to police, one adult victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.



Another victim was found on Elm Street, also with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, five more people were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at an area hospital.

Police said there is an active investigation into the shooting.