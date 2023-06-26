(KTXL) — Eight people were arrested recently in connection with mail thefts, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The police said they received a tip in January about an “uptick” in incidents and began investigating with the help of the United States Postal Inspectors.

According to police, on Thursday, authorities served a search warrant for a suspect’s home and found hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, fraudulent mail keys, printers, check forgery tools and a pair of USPS mail carrier uniform pants.

Authorities believe the thefts may be related to an incident in April in which a mail carrier was robbed and had his master mailbox key stolen.