SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Area codes hold significant meaning for residents in their respective cities and people in Sacramento are no different.

Sacramento’s 916 area code holds more meaning now that city officials declared Sept. 16 as “916 Day.”

The Sacramento City Council voted Tuesday to make it official, a day on which residents are encouraged to show love for their city.

The first 916 Day was acknowledged in 2018 as a citywide event after years of unofficial events such as concerts and food gatherings. As for this year’s “916 Day,” there are a couple of different ways to show your pride for Sacramento.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Although it’s an official holiday in Sacramento, the school and work day will go on as usual.

For those who are able to attend events Friday, here is how you can show pride in your city.

City-sponsored events

The Sacramento Parks and Community Enrichment Commission are looking for volunteers for tree plantings and cleanups at multiple parks throughout the city starting this week and continuing into the weekend.

The idea of the events is to promote volunteerism and partnerships at parks and green spaces, according to city officials.

“Sacramento residents love their city, and 916 Day is a great way to show that by gathering with each other at city parks to volunteer,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. “I’m proud of our park commissioners and the work they’ve put into this celebration of community.”

Volunteers can register online for the following events below:

Park Cleanup at North Natomas Regional Park: Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Tree Planting at Triangle Park: Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at Triangle Park

916 Week of Service Closing at McKinely Park: Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.

Tree Planting at John Muir Park: Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.

Tree Planting at Argonaut Park: Sept. 16 at 8 a.m.

Tree Planting at George Sim Community Center: Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at George Sim Community Center

916 Day Celebration and Tree Planting at Garcia Bend Park: Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at Garcia Bend Park, program to follow at 6 p.m.

916 Day Celebration and Tree Planting at Levar Burton Park: Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. Levar Burton Park

Sacramento Kings event

The Sacramento Kings are celebrating “916 Day” by announcing events and activities for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. Announcements include the annual fan fest, special ticket offers and giveaways, select theme nights and entertainment experiences.

Kings dancers, the 916 Crew and Kings emcee Scott “Fresh” Freshour are expected to be at the Golden 1 Center from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

916 Fest

Sacramento art and culture will be on display at the Second Annual 916 Fest. The event will feature live performances from local Sacramento artists and spoken word poets.

The event will take place at Estate Farms LLC at 6240 Excelsior Road in Sacramento.

Tickets for this event can be bought on Eventbrite and range from $9 to $16.

“916 Day” attire

The Sacramento Store, located at the Ice Blocks on 1715 R Street, is releasing a special “916 Day” collection on Friday.

The collection is a limited release and will be available online at thepeopleofsacramento.com on Friday at 9:16 a.m. The collection will also be available in the store, which opens at 11 a.m.

According to a post from store’s Instagram account, the first 20 guests who purchase items in store will receive a surprise gift.