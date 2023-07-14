(KTXL) — The California State Fair opens this weekend and for those who are attending need to make sure to bring a clear bag.

Fair officials are enforcing a clear bag policy this year with exceptions being made for clutches with a wrist straps no bigger than 5 inches by 8 inches and clutches with a shoulder strap no larger 5 inches by 8 inches.

•Video Above: Triple-digit temperatures alters events in Sacramento

Here are the bags allowed inside Cal Expo, according to the fair’s website:

•Clear plastic tote smaller than 12 inches, by 12 inches, by 2 inches

•One-gallon plastic freezer bag

•Clear purse

•Clear plastic backpack smaller than 12 inches, by 12 inches, by 2 inches

•Clear fanny pack

Here are the bags that are not allowed at the fair:

•Purse

•Fanny pack

•Binocular case

•Camera case

•Backpack

•Printed pattern plastic bag

•Seat cushion

•Mesh bag

•Oversized tote bag

•Tinted plastic bag

Guests can bring more than one bag, as long as they meet the clear bag policy.

Officials said parental bags or diaper bags are allowed as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guests can also carry in blankets and jackets and those will be screened as well.

According to the frequently asked questions section of the fair’s website, guests can bring coolers or ice chest, as long as they’re attached to a wagon or stroller.

Pets are not allowed unless its a service animal, which must remain on a leash or harness under the control of the owner at all times.

What other items are not allowed?

According to the fair’s code of conduct, the following items are prohibited from entry at the fair:

•Weapons of any kind or objects that apper to be weapons including toy blasters, squirt guns, etc.

•Bikes, skateboards, rollerblades or recreational scooters

•Alcoholic beverages, narcotics or any illegal substances

•Drones, selfie sticks or tripods

•Pets and emotional support animals

•Items that obscure the face except for medical or health masks