(KTXL) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Sacramento has wonderfully romantic options across the city.

Roses are one of the most iconic symbols of Valentine’s Day, so what better way to spend your day or evening in one of Sacramento’s two rose gardens.

The California State Capitol World Peace Rose Garden is located on 15th Street near L Street in State Capitol Park.

It is a Victorian-designed garden that features 650 rose bushes across .42 acres and features small walkways that lead to a small courtyard with a fountain in the center of the garden.

The garden is dedicated to peace for women, children and families, according to World Peace Rose Gardens.

About two miles away from the Capitol Rose Garden is the much larger McKinley Park Rose Garden in East Sacramento.

Located inside McKinley Park at 3330 McKinley Blvd, the 1.5-acre garden features more than 1,000 rose bushes, tree roses and annual flowers.

With a visit to the rose gardens, one might build up an appetite and Sacramento has several notable restaurants including two with Michelin Star rankings.

The Kitchen, located at 2225 Hurley Way, and Localis, located at 2031 S Street, each earned one of the renowned Michelin stars.

Other notable restaurants in Sacramento include:

– Allora, 5215 Folsom Street, Sacramento

– Canon, 1719 34th St., Sacramento

– Grange, 926 J St., Sacramento

– Hawks, 1525 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento

– Yue Huang, 3860 Truxel Rd., Sacramento

A nice glass of wine or an evening of tasting can also be a nice way to spend a night with your significant other and Downtown and Midtown Sacramento have a selection of tasting rooms to choose from.

Revolution Winery and Kitchen, located at 2831 S St., is offering a special four-course Valentine’s Dinner with a specially curated 2-pack of wines to take home.

Other local winery tasting rooms include:

– Bailarin Cellars Winery and Tasting Room, 720 K St., Sacramento

– Lucid Winery and Tasting Room, 1015 R St., Sacramento

– The Underground Tasting Room, 900 2nd Street Suite A, Sacramento

Sacramento’s numerous local businesses and restaurants provide the ideal backdrop for a romantic Valentine’s.