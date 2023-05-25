(KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Thursday that he will not run for a third term as mayor of the city.

Steinberg was elected as mayor in 2016 and will serve the rest of his term, which will conclude at the end of 2024.

•Video Above: ‘I will not run’: Darrell Steinberg says he won’t seek a third term as mayor

Prior to serving as mayor of Sacramento, Steinberg spent time as an Assemblymember and then Senator in the California State Legislature. Steinberg also served in the Distrcit 6 seat on the Sacramento City Council from 1992 to 1998.

While announcing his decision to not seek re-election, Steinberg didn’t rule out running for California Attorney General, which is currently held by Rob Bonta, who reportedly said he’s “seriously considering” running for Governor.

Steinberg said he was considered for the position after Xavier Becerra was appointed the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services by President Joe Biden.

In December, Steinberg was reportedly being considered for a judgeship on the Third District Court of Appeals, according to Politico.

As Steinberg has a year and a half left as Sacramento Mayor, here’s a look back at some events that occurred during his first and second terms.

Homelessness in Sacramento

During Steinberg’s first term, one the issues he said he wanted to tackle in Sacramento was homelessness.

In 2016, Steinberg said his plan involved intensive outreach, case management services and increasing the city’s inventory of permanent housing.

Steinberg later proposed a master plan in his second term that included funding up to 20 new facilities for homelessness across the city. The facilities included tent structures, tiny homes and safe parking areas under the proposal.

The Sacramento City Council voted to pass an amended version of the master plan.

Homelessness is still an issue in Sacramento, but the city emergency shelter beds increased from less than 100 to 1,000.

According to the city, the shelter beds include an organized safe ground campground, tiny homes, emergency outreach and engagement center and leasing 350 motel rooms.

Death of Stephon Clark

Protests ensued throughout the city following the death of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by police in March 2018.

Police said at the time they thought Clark was armed, but it turned out he was holding a cellphone. The police officers weren’t charged for the death of Clark, which Steinberg said should have not happened.

“Was the outcome wrong? Was the outcome unacceptable,” Steinberg said in 2019. “The answer is yes.”

The city of Sacramento later reached a settlement with the parents of Clark in August 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, the city had to pay Clark’s parents $1.7 million and the family agreed the settlement will bring an end to legal action.

“Stephon Clark’s death was a tragedy that brought pain and sorrow to his family and to our entire city,” Steinberg said in a statement in August. “Everyone wishes this heartbreaking event had not occurred. A family lost a son, a grandson, a brother and a father.”

The city of Sacramento later passed a policy to release video footage of “critical incidents” involving the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento Republic FC’s MLS bid falls through

In 2019, the Sacramento Republic FC were awarded as an expansion team for Major League Soccer, America’s top league in the sport.

The expansion was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was later put in limbo after Republic FC’s lead investor Ron Burkle backed out of the deal.

Sacramento was eventually passed over as an expansion team with San Diego getting the final nod for the MLS.

Although an expansion is happening, Steinberg reportedly said the city and club are “moving forward” with a stadium in the railyards.