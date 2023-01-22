(KTXL) — California is known for hosting festivals such as Coachella and Bottlerock, but plenty of festivals come to Sacramento every year.

Festivals in Sacramento have been successful over the years and have brought revenue to the city, turning California’s capital city into a place for such large-scale events.

•Video Player Above: Music festivals ‘raise the profile of Sacramento,’ tourism president says

“Our reputation was being the capital and the gold rush capital,” Mike Testa, president of Visit Sacramento, previously told FOX40 News. “There’s a heritage that’s valuable, but in 10 years we’ve changed into a food mecca and attracted music festivals that are driving a lot of economics for the region and raising the profile of Sacramento.”

Here are the festivals that call Sacramento home.

Aftershock

Billed as the West Coast’s “biggest rock festival,” Aftershock takes place at Discovery Park with a lineup mixed with heavy metal and hard rock bands.

Aftershock has been a staple for rock music lovers since its inception in 2012. Since 2015, the festival has taken place in October, as the event took place in September in its first three years.

When the festival started in 2012, it was only one day, but extended to a two-day format from 2013 to 2018. The festival expanded to three days in 2019 and a fourth day was added to the 2021 event. Every year, the number of acts would increase.

The event didn’t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a fourth day being added to the festival’s return in 2021.

The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022 with Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance, and Muse as the headliners. Vacaville-based band Papa Roach also performed during the festival’s third day.

Aftershock returns to Sacramento for four days on Oct. 5-8 at Discovery Park. The festival is organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, which also organized one of Sacramento’s newest festivals in 2022.

GoldenSky

One of Sacramento’s newest festivals is GoldenSky, which debuted in 2022 at Discovery Park with about 50,000 people in attendance and was also organized by Danny Wimmer Presents.

The country music festival was well received by fans in its inaugural, as the event also offered a craft beer hall, a dance hall saloon, and several local food options.

The festival’s inaugural year was headlined by Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt and other performers included Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brain Kelly of Florida Georgia Line, and Lindsay Ell.

The 2023 festival will take place on Oct. 14-15 and will feature Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Erich Church, and Parker McCallum as the headliners.

Sol Blume

One of Northern California’s largest R&B music festivals takes place in Sacramento.

Sol Blume showcases musical acts from the R&B, soul, and hip-hop genres at Discovery Park. The festival was founded in 2017 by ENT Legends and originally took place at Cesar Chavez Park.

The festival was moved to Discovery Park in 2022 with a two-day format, as the festival took a hiatus from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic. When the festival was held at Cesar Chavez Park, about 15,000 were able to attend.

Sol Blume had a strong return in 2022, bringing 40,000 people to watch over 30 musical acts at Discovery Park. The festival’s 2022 headliners were Jorja Smith, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, and Summer Walker.

The festival will return in 2023 at Discovery Park on April 29 and 30.

Farm-to-Fork Festival

Not only is live music a draw for Farm-to-Fork Festival, but the event highlights the local food scene and is free to the public.

The festival is one of the most notable events to take place throughout the year in Sacramento since it began in 2013. The festival closes Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento and hosts food vendors, chef demonstrations, and other food-related activities along with a live music stage.

Attendees who are 21 and over can also enjoy drinks and wine.

After a scaled-back version took place in 2021, the event returned fully in 2022 over two days with three demonstration stages about food and one showcasing culinary talent. The festival has brought on musical performances to draw in crowds that have topped 150,000 in the past, according to Visit Sacramento.