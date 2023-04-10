(KTXL) — A resident in the Sacramento area may have been keeping an alligator as a pet, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

The alligator was found and taken to the Sacramento Wildlife Care Association.

Although the SWCA cares for wildlife and exotic animals, they are not allowed or qualified to care for alligators, the CDFW said.

Fish and Wildlife officials went to the association days after the alligator was found and took it to the Bay Area. According to the CDFW, the alligator is around 7 feet big.

Officials say, contrary to some reports, it is “highly unlikely” that it was found near the American River in Sacramento.

They said the “higher probability” explanation is that someone didn’t have the space to keep it or just couldn’t care for it anymore.

Anyone who has information about where the alligator came from is asked to contact Fish and Wildlife at 888-334-2258.

Having an alligator in California is a misdemeanor.