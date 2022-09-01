(KTXL) — FOX40 FOCUS tells the story of several families that have a shared connection after living through the tragedy of losing a child to gun violence.

Sarayah Redmond, Giovanni Pizano, Deston Garrett and Greg Grimes lost their lives in separate shootings in the Sacramento area.

The families they left behind have bonded together over their loss and the newfound strength that they have to share their stories to a community in need of change.

