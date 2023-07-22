(KTXL) — Today the Golden One Center and the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center are the prime venues for Sacramento’s headline events and performances, but these are not the venues that put Sacramento on the live performance map.

It’s 1923 and Sacramento has been a well-established city for 73 years, but still lacked a music and events center that could pull entertainers from the ever-growing Bay Area towards the valley.

It came to the people to vote in favor of a bond measure that would raise the needed funds for the proposed auditorium.

The bond was approved and the Jean Runyon Little Theater was also approved as an addition to the project.

On July 16, 1925, the groundbreaking was carried out by Sen. Hiram Johnson, former California Governor at the corner of 16th and J streets.

“We dedicate here today a civic improvement not uncommon in the complexity of modern city life. But the structure to be erected here will be more than an evidence of the prosperity and activity of a great people, more than a mere monument to their enterprise. It will represent their vision and within it will abide their spirit.” Johnson said.

The proposed auditorium would cover an entire city block, 320 feet by 340 feet and feature a movable 1400 square foot floor built entirely of structure steel.

On Feb. 22, 1927, the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium opened to the public with performances by the Sacramento Municipal Orchestra and Choir.

According to the National Register of Historic Places Inventory — Nomination Form, the construction of the auditorium cost nearly $1 million in 1920s dollars or about $15.2 million in 2023 dollars.

The building also stands as a memorial for those Sacramento residents that died during World War I and the Spanish-American War, as proposed by the Sacramento Chamber of Commerce in 1918 and supported by the Sacramento City Council in 1921.

Memorial Auditorium did exactly what civic leaders and citizens were hoping it would do as boxing matches, circus performances, world-class singers, dances and graduations found their place under its roof.

During the 1920s, the auditorium saw the San Carlo Grand Opera and the Chicago Grant Opera Companies perform.

In 1932, the auditorium celebrated the George Washington Bicentennial Birthday and during World War II the auditorium housed troops.

The post-war performances at the auditorium saw some of the United States’ greatest musicians and artists make their way into the fairly new Sacramento venue.

The 1950s saw the likes of B.B. King, Ella Fitzgerald, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday grace the Memorial Auditoriums Stage.

In fact, one of the most prized pieces of Billie Holiday memorabilia is a 1949 concert poster for her performance at Memorial Auditorium on March 1, 1949. It was sold in 2016 by Heritage Auction for $35,000.

As the decades continued, the Memorial saw more iconic musicians and bands like The Beach Boys, Ray Charles, the Rolling Stones, the Supremes, Gladys Knight, Grateful Dead, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, The Who, Elton John and more.

In 1977, the City of Sacramento filed to place the Memorial Auditorium on the National Register of Historic Places and it was added the list in 1978.

The auditorium was closed from 1986 to 1996 due to seismic concerns and since reopening after restoration it has continued its history of welcoming legendary performers.

Performers like Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Yo Yo Ma, George Lopez, Mike Epps, No Doubt, Godsmack, Kelly Clarkson, Avenged Sevenfold, Nelly, Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco and Tyler the Creator have more recently made their way into the auditorium.

Although Memorial Auditorium’s popularity amongst current popular performers has faded away for newer venues, it still serves as an important place for the community it was built to serve almost 100 years ago.