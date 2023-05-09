(KTXL) — Capitol Mall will be taken over by live music and food and retail vendors for the AAPI Night Market on May 19.

The AAPI Night Market, hosted by the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (SACC), will take place between 3rd and 6th streets in downtown from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Upcoming R&B singers Joyce Wrice and Audrey Nuna are the music headliners. Music artist Noodles and Sacramento natives Ru AREYOU and the East Wind Band are the other scheduled performing acts.

The event will also featured over 40 food, drink and retail vendors that are AAPI owned.

General admission is $25 and can be purchased online. Tickets will not be sold at the door at the day of the event.

The event is free for children 6 and under.

“The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Night Market is a celebration of the vibrant cultures that enrich every aspect of our community — the food we eat, the people we meet, and the region we call home,” the SACC said on its website.

Here are the following the parking options, according to the frequently asked questions section of the event’s website.

•300 Capitol Mall (enter from N Street)

•400 Capitol Mall (enter from 4th and N Street or 5th Street and N Street)

•520 Capitol Mall Suite B3

•545 L Street (enter from L Street)

•125 I Street.