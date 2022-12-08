SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento will soon be “All Elite.”

All Elite Wrestling fans (AEW) in the Sacramento area will finally get the chance to watch their favorite wrestlers in person when the company makes its debut in the capital city.

The professional wrestling promotion is coming to Sacramento for the first time on March 8, 2023, at the Golden 1 Center, the downtown venue confirmed in a tweet Wednesday night.

AEW’s Sacramento debut will be for the company’s live flagship show “Dynamite.” Following the live show, AEW will tape its second weekly show “Rampage.”

Sacramento will be one of the California cities where AEW will make its debut in 2023.

The company will come to Sacramento after its first shows in the Bay Area the week prior. AEW will be at the Cow Palace Arena and Event Center in Daly City for “Dynamite” on March 1 and for “Rampage” on March 3.

The Sacramento “Dynamite” and “Rampage” shows will take place after AEW holds its “Revolution” pay-per-view event at the Chase Center in San Francisco on March 5.

Before coming to Northern California, AEW will debut in Fresno for its weekly shows on Jan. 18, 2023.

AEW made its West Coast debut in Los Angeles for its weekly shows at the Kia Forum in June. The company is returning to the Forum on Jan. 11 prior to its Fresno debut.

Tickets for AEW’s Sacramento debut will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., according to the Golden 1 Center. The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Ticket prices may fluctuate at any time based on demand, according to Ticketmaster.