(FOX40.COM) — As the 2023 Aftershock Festival gets underway, organizers announced the dates on social media for the 2024 event.

Next year’s edition of Aftershock will return to Discovery Park on Oct. 10 to 13, 2024.

“Alright, Aftershock, while you brace yourselves for a weekend you’ll never forget, we couldn’t keep it under wraps any longer — we’re cranking Aftershock to the max from October 10-13, 2024 with more bands, more chaos, and a helluva lot more noise! Consider this weekend a warm up,” Aftershock wrote on its Instagram account.

Organizers also announced that early bird passes and hotel and pass bundles will drop on Friday, Oct. 13 at noon.

Those who bought passes for the 2023 festival will have a chance to buy passes for 2024 in an exclusive presale on Thursday at noon, according to organizers.

Aftershock said prospective festival goers can lock in their passes with a $10 payment, giving them 11 months to pay off the rest of the amount.

Those who are interested in buying early bird passes can sign up for their newsletter on the festival’s website.

Pantera is the only band that is confirmed to perform at the 2024 festival after dropping out of the 2023 lineup due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The band was replaced by Stone Temple Pilots in the 2023 lineup.