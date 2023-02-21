(KTXL) — “The West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival” confirmed one of the headliners for the 2023 edition in Sacramento.

Guns N’ Roses will headline the fourth and final day of the Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park. The dates for the 2023 edition of Aftershock are Oct. 5- 8.

The rock band, known for many hits such as “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” “November Rain,” and “Welcome to the Jungle,” is one of two acts confirmed for the 2023 Aftershock lineup.

Aftershock announced Pantera as the first act for the 2023 festival in January. The rest of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Tuesday’s announcement comes on the same day the band unveiled a world tour through North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The world tour begins in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5, according to the band’s website.

The headlining performance at Aftershock is one of two California stops on the tour, as the band will play in San Diego on Oct. 1.

At the 2022 edition of Aftershock, the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary and had an attendance of over 160,000 fans for the four-day event. The 2022 lineup featured Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse as the headliners.

Other acts to perform at the 2022 festival were Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Shinedown, and Vacaville-based band Papa Roach.