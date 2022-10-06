SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people will be at Discovery Park in Sacramento for Aftershock as it returns for another year.

Here’s what you need to know about the festival.

Gates are scheduled to open at noon every day of the festival, and with no actual parking at Discovery Park, people in the area can expect traffic. Sacramento Police said to expect the traffic to persist until Sunday.

(Photo from Sacramento Police)

The festival asked attendees not to access the surrounding lots around the park using Garden Highway. There is a designated Aftershock Ride Share Lot that is located at 500 Bercut Drive.

The Bercut Drive lot can be used for all drop-offs and pick-ups including taxis and hotel drop-offs.

People who choose to bike can get to the event using the Jedediah Smith Bike Trail. The festival said there is a complimentary bike valet located near the Jibboom Street entrance.

“The bike valet will accept all active transportation vehicles including bikes, skateboards and scooters and will be watched throughout the entire event,” Aftershock said on its website.

According to the festival, attendees do not need to wear a mask, be vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19.

Last year, over the four days, nearly 150,000 people were expected to attend the event. And with the festival being four days long again, the number of attendees will likely be the same.

The festival typically brings millions of dollars of revenue to the area, as a lot of people come from out of Sacramento for it.