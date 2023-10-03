(FOX40.COM) — Discovery Park will be filled with thousands of rock music fans, as Aftershock returns to Sacramento for another year this week.

This year’s festival will feature over 90 bands across four days from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8 and here’s what you need to know about the festival.

•Video Above: Sol Blume festival returns to Sacramento’s Discovery Park

Who is performing this year?

Headliners for this year’s festival are Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn and Guns N’ Roses. Other performers include Incubus, Limp Bizkit, Stone Temple Pilots, Queens of the Stone Age and Sacramento-based band Dance Gavin Dance.

There will be four stages across Discovery Park: Coors Light Stage, DWPresents Stage, Shockwave Stage and the Jack Daniel’s Stage, the latter being where the headliners will perform.

Since the lineup was announced, there has been one change which was Pantera bowing out of this year’s festival due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The band was replaced by Stone Temple Pilots and Pantera will join the lineup for the 2024 edition of Aftershock.

Click or tap here to view full lineup.

Click or tap here to see the set times.

Gate times will be announced as the event gets closer, but could open between 11 a.m. to noon daily, according to the festival’s website.

What is the festival’s bag policy?

According to the frequently asked questions section on the festival’s website, bags that are allowed are:

•Clear small backpacks that are 12 inches, by 6 inches, by 12 inches

•Clear drawstring bags 16 inches by 13 inches

•One gallon resealable plastic storage bags

•Clear totes 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

•Solid or clear hip/wasit packs

•Small bags and purses

Here are bags that are not approved inside the festival:

•Oversized tote bags

•Solid and mesh tote bags

•Large backpacks solid or clear

•Diaper bags

•Hydration packs

•Solid and mesh drawstring bags

•Cooler bags

•Purses

Other items that aren’t allowed inside are outside food or beverages, glass containers, strollers, video cameras, go pros, audio recording devices, laptops or tablets, self sticks, walkie talkie, pets and drones.

Click or tap here to see a view list of prohibited items.

Parking and transportation options

Festival parking is not available within Discovery Park during the event and camping is also not allowed.

Festival organziers asked attendees to not access the surrounding lots around the park using Garden Highway. Organizers said there are two designated ride share lots on 500 Bercut Drive and West El Camino between Natomas Park and Millcreek Road.

The Bercut Drive lot can be used for all drop-offs and pick-ups including taxis and hotel drop-offs.

For those who are using the other ride share area can walk along Natomas Drive Park to West El Camino and turn right. Attendees are asked to follow the designated signage around the park and their ride share app to the “Garden Highway Pickup”

Attendees who choose to bike to the festival can do so using the Jedediah Smith Bike Trail. Organizers said there is a complimentary bike valet located near the Jibboom Street entrance.

“The bike valet will accept all active transportation vehicles including bikes, skateboards and scooters and will be watched throughout the entire event,” Aftershock said on its website.

Services from SacRT is another option for attendees, as the agency will provide supplemental bus service for fans from downtown Sacramento to Discovery Park.

According to the festival, bus service will depart from 8th and K Street and drop off attendees on Jibboom Street on the south side of the park.

“Return service is available at the end of the event at the same location as drop-off,” Aftershock said. “Note the last bus departing back to downtown will leave approximately one hour after scheduled end of the concert each night.”