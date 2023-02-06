(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant.

The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move.

•Video Above: Sacramento schools to observe ‘Black Parent Involvement Day’

According to the City of Sacramento, renovations for the 3,900 square-foot Winn Park building are underway, such as adding an elevator, stairways to the entrance and second floor that will meet accessibility requirements and an emergency exit.

Improvements such as landscaping and lighting are expected to be completed later this year, the city said.

The renovations come after $1 million in state funds was awarded to the LCAC by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty and then Senator Richard Pan to improve the space.

The LCAC was founded in 1972 and plans to use the Winn Park building for art, cultural and other programs and public events.

The non-profit has been conducting programs and events at its current location in Miller Park.

The building was erected in 1937 and was once used as a telecommunications center for the Sacramento Fire Department.

“The age and unique features of the building, as well as its historic use, qualifies it as a Historic Building on the City’s Register of Historic Places,” the city said on its website.

“The LCAC brings so much enrichment and joy to our community, and this new location will be a great step forward, both for them and the neighborhoods around Winn Park,” said a statement by Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who represents the area.

“This agreement has been a long time in the making, and I’m excited to see things progressing. My thanks to Assemblymember Kevin McCarty and Sen. Richard Pan for helping us make this amazing project possible.”