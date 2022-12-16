SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will have service interrupted for a few hours along all three light rail lines in downtown Sacramento on Friday.

According to SacRT, the scheduled service disruption will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the removal of a large tree limb that was damaged in a recent storm.

The tree is close to the overhead lines that power the trains, and officials said power must be turned off while work is conducted.

These are the following light rail services that will be affected in downtown Sacramento:

Blue Line between Globe Station and 13th Street Station

Gold Line between Sacramento Valley Station and 13th Street Station

Green Line Service will be suspended. Use local bus service Route 11

SacRT said a bus bridge will be in place to transport riders between the affected stations.

Riders can visit the alerts section of the SacRT website or call 916-331-2877 for additional information.