(FOx40.COM) — A fire broke out on Saturday after a suspect allegedly stole a Tesla, led police on a chase, and collided with an occupied minivan, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials say that the Sacramento Police Department was behind the stolen Tesla near Armstrong Avenue and Von Karman Street, then “lost it.” The owner of the Tesla helped track the vehicle in the Sacramento County jurisdiction where the sheriff’s department caught up to it.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reported that they attempted to pull over the Tesla, however, the suspect led them on a pursuit. The stolen Tesla hit a minivan that sparked a fire with two people inside.

The fire department is on the scene and working to get the trapped occupants out. The victims are reportedly breathing and conscious.

Law enforcement reported that the suspect is currently “unaccounted for,” and is “probably still inside the Tesla.” The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time and they remain wanted.