(FOX40.COM) — A program responsible for sheltering hundreds of people experiencing homelessness each night in Sacramento is receiving enough funding to continue for another year.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council unanimously approved nearly $8 million worth of contracts to fund the city’s Homeless Motel Voucher Program through June 2024.

•Video Above: Elk Grove plans to open temporary winter shelter for unhoused population

Starting in 2020, the Motel Program provides a motel room to stay in along with other services, including program referrals, move-in support, and housing coordination and navigation, according to the City of Sacramento.

Nick Golling, manager of homeless services in Sacramento, said, “This program gives families and others a place to call home until they can find more permanent housing solutions.”

“No child should be living on the streets or in a car,” he added.

The city said that the Motel Program has served nearly 1,600 individuals, including 490 children since it began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of the 472 participants that left to known destinations, 54% went to permanent or positive temporary housing,” the city said.

Five sites, which shelter up to 500 people each night, are currently used for the Motel Program through federal and state funding.

Support services for the program are provided by the nonprofit organization Step Up on Second Street.