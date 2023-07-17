(KTXL) — It’s officially a new era for Sacramento State.

J. Luke Wood started his tenure as the university’s new president on Monday talking to incoming freshmen during orientation at the University Union Ballroom.

“You’re here today and this is my first day, so I’m telling you when you say to yourself that this is what I want to do and this what I want to be, you can accomplish it,” Wood told students during Monday’s orientation.

Wood is an alum of Sacramento State where he received his master’s in higher education leadership and a bachelor’s in black history politics.

He also holds a master’s degree in education and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Arizona State.

Wood, 41, is the university’s ninth president and is taking over the role following the retirement of Robert S. Nelsen. Wood is also the youngest person ever to lead the university, according to Sac State’s website.

California State University trustees appointed Wood as Sac State’s president on May 24.

Along with his career in higher education, Wood has authored 16 books and published research focusing on racial inequality issues in education, according to Sac State.

“I know what Sac State is capable of doing,” Wood said on the university’s website. “I am a Black male, former foster child, first-generation college student who struggled with food insecurity and housing insecurity, and was able to graduate because of the incredible people and systems of support that were in place.”