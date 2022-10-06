SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon announced on Thursday that it is looking to hire 20,000 seasonal workers for several California locations, including some in the Sacramento area.

Locally, Amazon will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in customer fulfillment and transportation at their Sacramento, Stockton and Truckee-Grass Valley locations.

Other locations include: Bakersfield, Chico, Fresno, Irvine, Livermore, Los Angeles, Modesto, Napa, Oakland, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Vallejo, Ventura and Visalia.

Nationwide Amazon is looking to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with the increased demands of the holiday season.

All starting hourly pay, including new seasonal positions, will pay more than $19, according to Amazon.

Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.