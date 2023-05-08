(KTXL) — There is a new nonstop flight from Sacramento.

American Airlines added a nonstop flight between California’s capital city and Austin, Texas, the capital of the Lone Star State.

The new flight connects the two cities from their respective airports, Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and Austin-Bergstorm Airport (AUS).

The new flight officially launched on Friday, May 5, with a celebratory event at SMF.

The flight is American Airlines’ first additional route from Sacramento since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route is also served by Southwest Airlines.

“Having this flight really opens the door for our two communities by offering opportunities for business, tourism, education and cultural exchange between our two regions,” Sacramento County Department of Airports spokesperson Stephen Clark told FOX40 News in an email.

The American Airlines flight will be operated on an aircraft that seats 75 people, according to the airline.

According to Google Flights, an American Airlines flight from Sacramento to Austin takes three hours and 24 minutes.