AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines will soon be expanding its ever-growing list of destinations between Texas and California.

Daily service between Austin, Texas and Sacramento, California, is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2023. The route is already served by Southwest Airlines.

Tickets are already on sale, according to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials.

According to American’s website, the 3 hour, 45 minute flight will leave Austin at 9:15 a.m. and land at 11 a.m. local time.

Flights from Sacramento to Austin take 3 hours, 5 minutes, leaving at 11:30 a.m. and arrive at 4:35 p.m.

Airlines expand flights to and from Texas

American has been expanding its nonstop options from Austin, with 11 other new routes announced this year, including international destinations like Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Cozumel, Mexico.

This is the fourth new American flight from Austin scheduled for 2023. Nonstop service to Memphis is scheduled to begin Jan. 10, while flights to Fort Myers and Panama City, Florida, will begin Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, respectively.

Southwest and Spirit Airlines also both have new routes beginning in the new year. Southwest will become the first airline to offer nonstop service to Montrose, Colorado, beginning on Jan. 6, while Spirit will operate flights to Miami starting Jan. 1 and an Austin-Baltimore nonstop beginning Feb. 7.

American continues to be the second-largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger totals. From January to October this year, more than 4.5 million passengers boarded an American flight out of Austin, accounting for about 26% of all passengers.

Over the past few months, passenger totals at AUS have consistently been about double what the airline saw prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only Southwest has flown more passengers from AUS this year, carrying more than 6.7 million people between January and October.