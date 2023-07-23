(KTXL) — Metro Fire said it was able to rescue a person in the American River on Sunday. The fire department reported the rescue in a social media post.

According to the agency, the victim was not wearing a life jacket and is in critical condition.

The victim was located in the American River before they were pulled out by fire crews.

Once crews pulled them out, the victim was transferred to an ambulance by boat crews and County Park Rangers.

