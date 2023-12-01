(FOX40.COM) — Santa Claus is coming to town.

The 40th Annual Santa Parade is taking place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 in downtown Sacramento.

The parade route begins at 14th and N streets by Capitol Park, then heads west from N Street, turning right on 10th street, and turns right again on L Street.

Along with an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the parade will feature live performances from marching bands, dance and cheer squads.

According to radio station Mix96, which hosts the event, the parade has been organized since 1983.