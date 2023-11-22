(FOX40.COM) — The holiday tree in Old Sacramento is one of the star performers of the annual Theatre of Lights show.

Going into its 15th year, Stage Nine’s Theatre of Lights has dazzled crowds with a mix of live-action characters and special effects.

•Video Above: Holiday tree lights up at the Old Sacramento Waterfront

The amount of work that goes into decorating the tree and getting it ready for its performance would be enough to make Santa feel overwhelmed.

Troy Carlson, owner of Stage Nine Entertainment, said the 25,00 lights and ornaments were stored in a West Sacramento warehouse before preparations began.

“So Christmas at our facility starts in September,” Carlson said. “Before any of them go on the tree, all the bulbs have to be checked one by one because we don’t want to have bulbs out while we’re putting them on the tree, and we want to make sure everything’s working correctly.”

Crew members dedicated eight 12-hour days to decorating the tree and securing every piece with zip-ties.

This year’s tree is 62 feet tall and weighs about 12,000 pounds. Carlson’s job is to make sure it exceeds expectations every year.

Each decoration was strategically placed for the Theatre of Lights.

Carlson said the tree can turn into different colors and be controlled during the show. Twinkle lights, strobe lights, and ornaments are some of the things that can be controlled.

“The tree is wirelessly connected with the balconies and the buildings across the street and then it’s all programmed and everything is connected,” Carlson said.

Many of the decorations are handmade to help with the retelling of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” during the Theatre of Lights.

“You can’t go to your local Christmas store and say, ‘Well, I want a four-foot mouse that lights up,’” Carlson said. “So it was on our crew to make everything to fit the district, but also to fit the story that we’re telling.”

A special feature of this year’s tree is it can light up in purple in honor of the Sacramento Kings during game nights.

For the people who created the spectacle, it’s not just about putting up decorations and doing a show.

It’s about lighting the imagination and spreading holiday happiness to thousands of people every season.

The Theatre of Lights is an event that has grown over the years.

“I think when you see the reactions on all the families’ faces, and people who have created it as a tradition to come down during the season, I think that’s what makes everyone happy,” Carlson said.