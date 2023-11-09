(FOX40.COM) — November 11 marks Veterans Day, and the city of Sacramento is putting together its annual Veterans Day parade to celebrate those who have served and those who continue to serve as members of the U.S. military.

The theme for this year’s parade is celebrating 75 years of women’s integration into the military. It also celebrates the end of the Vietnam War, which happened 50 years ago.

•Video Above: Veterans Voices: Veterans care for Naval cemetery

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, “rain or shine,” and will be followed by a ceremony that begins at 1 p.m.

According to the city of Sacramento, the parade will start near Crocker Park, 211 O St, and will follow the route below.

North on Third Street

East on Capitol Mall

South on Ninth Street

East on N Street

North on 16 th Street

Street West on L Street

The event, which is hosted by the Veterans Affiliated Council, will have a military flyover, car show and food trucks among other activities and entertainment.

Metered street parking is free all day for everyone who attends. For those who will be near downtown Sacramento, 10th Street will be closed between N and L streets from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.