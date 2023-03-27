(KTXL) — Another wave of heavy snow and rain is expected in California until midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Sacramento Valley, there will be a chance for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The NWS is forecasting about 1/2 inch to 2 inches of rain from Monday night to Wednesday. An inch to 3 1/2 inches of rain is forecasted in the Foothills.

The heaviest rain is expected on Tuesday, and thunderstorms are most likely on Wednesday.

Winds will pick up before the rain arrives overnight. The strongest winds are also expected on Tuesday. Gusts will reach between 30 to 45 mph in the valley.

In the Sierra, 2 to 4 feet of snow are expected, along with 60 mph wind gusts. The snow will be the heaviest above 4,000 feet.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. With the heaviest snow forecasted for early Tuesday morning.

Drivers in the mountains will see near-white-out conditions and major travel delays. There is a chance of road closures, and chain controls will be activated.