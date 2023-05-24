(KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council took an extended recess during their meeting on Tuesday after a member of the public began saying anti-Semitic comments during public comment, according to city staff.

This is not the first time that this person has interrupted council meetings with anti-Semitic speech, but this is the first time they have brought supporters to the meeting.

Council member Lisa Kaplan tweeted that she did not feel safe during the meeting and felt it was appropriate that the council called for a recess.

“I am Jewish and have been offended and disturbed each time the anti-Semetic has spoken publicly-specifically tuning my back when he speaks,” Kaplan wrote in a tweet. “Tonight he brought more proud boys- I did not feel safe with them in the audience (period).”

A group of counter-protesters also came to give a voice against the anti-Semitic speech.

Additional officers from the Sacramento Police Department were brought in to clear the council chamber while the recess was held.

“While bigots and racists have a first amendment right to speak their hate, they have no right to incite violence,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “No one, no matter their point of view, has the right to disrupt the public’s business or make it impossible for others to participate.”