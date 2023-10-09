(FOX40.COM) — A new housing complex is under construction near Sacramento State.

According to the university, a 30-unit three-story apartment complex called Nine Ten Place will be exclusively for faculty and staff and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

Nine Ten Place will be located on 910 University Avenue near the Guy West Bridge, which connects University Avenue and Sac State campus across the American River.

The complex will be used for as transitional housing for faculty and staff who made the move to the Sacramento region to give them time to find a permanent place to live. University officials hope the complex’s proximity to campus will help recruit “a more diverse pool of highly qualified job candidates.”

The new apartment complex marks Sac State’s first housing development dedicated to faculty and staff. The housing facility is a $17 million project that is funded through state revenue bonds from the California State Univeristy Chancellor’s Office and University Enterpirses, Inc. (UEI) reserve funds, according to Sac State.

“We’ve got to be very savvy and strategic, and innovative with how to enhance a hiring package to have a chance, but it’s difficult to do,” Carlos Nevarez, Sac State interim provost and vice president of academic affairs, said on the university’s website. “This housing project will remove one barrier that has traditionally kept some candidates from being able to accept jobs at Sac State.”

The building will have 16 one-bedroom and 14 two-bathroom units, which will all have a washer and dryer and in-unit appliances.

Amenities of the building include bike racks, vehicle parking, a mailroom and additional storage that could be used for an extra fee.

Residents of the new building can have a lease of up to six months to a year with the option of an additional year.

The apartment building is being built on a 1.06-acre site that was purchased for $1.925 million by UEI, Sac State’s business auxiliary. The acre site was bought in 2018 following discussions about the need for housing among then-UEI executive director Jim Reinhart, then-President Robert S. Nelsen, and UEI’s Board of Directors.

“Having the housing near campus further aids the attractiveness of working for Sacramento State,” UEI Executive Director John Meilkian said on the university’s website. “Housing can be a difficult market to penetrate, especially if you’re from out of state. This would be a means to help bridge that gap.”