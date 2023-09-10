Applications opened in Sacramento for nearly $1.2 million in violence prevention grants.

(FOX40.COM) –The Sacramento Police department and the city of Sacramento are encouraging non-profit organizations to submit applications for grants totaling over $1.2 million to combat local violence.

On Sept. 7 the Sacramento Police Department Office of Violence Prevention shared the links to the Gang Prevention and Intervention Taskforce (GPIT) and the Evidence-Based Community Violence Interruption, Disruption, and Suppression (EBCVIDS) grant.

The primary focus of the program is to improve community health and safety, by providing violence interruption, disruption and suppression programs and services to high-risk youth (and their families) who are disproportionately impacted by violence, particularly to those affected by gang-related homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults, according to the city website.

Criteria for the grant include the ability to “develop or enhance the delivery of evidence-based practices designed to interrupt and disrupt high-risk youth’s involvement in violence,” the website reads.

Grant applications opened on Sept. 7 and will closeat 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26.

For more information visit cityofsacramento.gov.