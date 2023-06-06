(KTXL) — A girl was stabbed by another girl at the Encina High School campus in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened after 10 a.m. and that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they are not sure about the type of weapon that was used or if the two girls are students at the school.

The suspect has been arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

According to San Juan Unified School District, Encina High School and Katherine Johnson Middle School are on a precautionary lockdown.

“Law enforcement and other first responders are on campus responding to this incident,” a message on the district’s website said. “Please do not come to these campuses at this time as we are working to resolve this incident. We will provide you with an update as soon as possible.”

Tuesday is Encina’s last day of the school year and students were supposed to have an early release time around 1 p.m., district officials said.